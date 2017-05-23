NYC's New Ferries Take to the Water

The first vessel in the new NYC Ferry’s fleet has been christened Lunch Box, following a naming competition held amongst New York school students.

Lunch Box, which has already been followed by a subsequent pair of vessel in New York, is the first vessel in a fleet of 26m catamaran ferries commissioned by Hornblower Cruises to form NYC Ferries, a government initiative to bring an affordable, city-wide ferry network to the Big Apple. Over the coming year, the fleet will grow to some 20 vessels and the network will grow to six routes. On Manhattan, the routes will be based out of Wall Street and East 34th streets and will serve areas such as DUMBO, Rockaway, Astoria, Brooklyn, Sunset Park.

The aggressive delivery schedule required by the network is being met by two shipyards, Horizon Shipbuilding and Metal Shark. Incat Crowther is working closely with the two shipyards, having developed a design that is efficient to produce in the volumes required and in the timeframe they are required. New systems and communication methods were developed to allow designer and yards to share information and work collaboratively.

The vessels offer quick turnaround using the standard New York City bow loading geometry. This allows the vessel to nose into wharves with minimal mooring. The wheelhouse of the vessel is situated immediately behind the foredeck with excellent views over the boarding area, enhancing operational safety.

Once aboard, passengers are greeted with a large, open main deck cabin, seating 119 passengers in addition to multiple wheelchair and stroller spaces. The vessel is fully accessible and ADA-compliant.

The upper deck seats 28 passengers in an open configuration, affording excellent views of the Hudson River and its landmarks. This deck is immediately accessible to the foredeck via forward stairs. A concession stand will offer food and beverage service to commuters, who will also be connected by free onboard wifi and supported by multiple device charging stations.

The vessel will be one of the cleanest operating in American waters, with efficient Tier 3 certified main engines, dry exhausts, and vinyl coating in lieu of toxic solvent-based paints.

Powered by a pair of Baudouin 6M26.3 main engines, rated to 599kw each, Lunch Box has a top speed in excess of 27 knots.

Specifications - 26m Catamaran Passenger Ferry

Principal Dimensions

Length Overall: 85’ 4” / 26m

Length Waterline: 80’ 5” / 24.5m

Beam Overall: 26’ 3” / 8m

Draft (hull): 3’ 4” / 1m

Draft (prop): 6’ 1” / 1.85m

Depth: 8’ 10” / 2.7m

Construction: Marine grade aluminum

Capacities

Fuel Oil: 1,500 gallons / 5,680 liters

Fresh Water: 200 gallons / 757 liters

Sullage: 500 gallons / 1,900 liters

Passengers: 150

Crew: 2

Propulsion and Performance

Speed (Service): 25 knots

Speed (Max): 27 knots

Main Engines: 2 x Baudouin 6M26.3 P3 rated

Power: 2 x 803 bhp / 599kW @ 2,100rpm

Propulsion: 2 x 5-bladed propeller

Generators: 2 x R.A. Mitchell Custom Built

Regulatory

Class / Survey: USCG Subchapter T