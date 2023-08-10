First Chinese Hull Monitoring System Gains Type Approval

China Classification Society (CCS) has awarded type approval to the nation’s first domestic hull monitoring system.

The approval was issued to the China Ship Scientific Research Center located in Wuxi. CCS says the system is of great significance in improving safety performance, extending the service life, reducing operating costs, and improving the efficiency of ships.

“The China Ship Scientific Research Center has successfully developed the hull monitoring system, and achieved breakthroughs in key core technologies, providing a reliable path for domestic substitution of similar products,” said CCS in a statement.

The two organisations have agreed to cooperate on energy-saving intelligent technology and scientific research projects, aiming to achieve independent and controllable key core technologies of localized products.



