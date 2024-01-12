First of Four CMAL Ferry MV Isle to Launch Mid-March

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) announced the launch of MV Isle of Islay on March 16, 2024 at the Cemre Marin Endustri shipyard in Yalova, Turkey.

It is the first of four ferries being built at the yard, and marks a major milestone in CMAL’s commitment to delivering new ferries to serve the Scottish islands. The hull is now structurally complete, all blocks for the vessel have been erected and surveyed.

The ferry, which will serve Islay and Jura, is set to be delivered in October 2024. Following the transit from Turkey, it will undergo crew familiarisation and local operational trials before it enters service.

An official naming ceremony will take place on Islay towards the end of the year, where community representatives and stakeholders will be invited to board and tour the vessel to celebrate its arrival before it officially joins the fleet.

The new ferry, along with its sister vessel MV Loch Indaal, will have a clear focus on freight, as well as sufficient passenger accommodation to meet anticipated demand. They will each have capacity for up to 450 passengers and 100 cars, or 14 commercial vehicles. This will provide a combined 40% increase in vehicle and freight capacity on the Islay routes and will improve the overall resilience of the wider fleet.