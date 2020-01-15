Flex LNG Tallies Contract Extension

Flex LNG on Wednesday said it secured an extension of the time-charter agreement for its 173,400-cubic-meter-capacity liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier Flex Enterprise.

The extension stretches the firm period of the time charter into first quarter 2021, and the charterer also has extension options, Flex LNG said. The time charter rate is variable.

Øystein M. Kalleklev, Chief Executive Officer of Flex LNG Management said, “Flex LNG Fleet Management took over ship management responsibilities for this ship in November 2019 so we are particularly pleased that the charterer has elected to extend this time charter.”