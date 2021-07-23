Marine Link
Saturday, July 24, 2021
SUBSCRIBE

Flooding in Germany: Rhine River Re-opens to Shipping as Water Levels Drop

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

July 23, 2021

Credit: Margarita/AdobeStock

Credit: Margarita/AdobeStock

Germany's Rhine river has re-opened to shipping as water levels fell from recent highs in the last southern stretches blocked after last week's record rains, authorities said on Friday.

Shipping had been stopped last week following the rains and flooding that caused heavy loss of life in Germany’s worst natural disaster in more than half a century.

The drop, which follows this week's hot, dry weather, allowed the re-opening of sections of the river around Maxau, the German inland waterways navigation agency said, freeing up inland shipping to reach Switzerland.

Except for the blockage around Maxau, shipping in northern and central sections of the Rhine was normal this week.

The Rhine is a crucial shipping route for commodities such as grains, animal feed, minerals, coal, and oil products such as heating oil.

 (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Canada Commissions First Warship in 25 years
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News