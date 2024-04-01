Fluid Watercraft Launches New Line of Rescue Boats

Rigid hull inflatable boat (RIB) manufacturer Fluid Watercraft has unveiled its newest line of purpose-built search and rescue boats

Fluid Watercraft’s new SAR 26 and SAR 23 RIBs feature a forward-pushed command and piloting console to increase aft deck space for enhanced victim and equipment recovery, and medical treatment capabilities as well as 16- and 10-person capacity respectively. To make the boats mission ready, the SAR 26 comes with two nRoads dome lights, stainless steel bow and aft tow posts, Life Cell, spine board, SIMRAD TotalScan Transducer, and Sionyx night vision camera.

Also new is Fluid Watercraft’s Swift Water Rescue boat (SWR 13) a first-of-its-kind lightweight, aluminum-hulled swift water rescue boat designed to support shallow and rocky water operations. Its 181-pound total weight and nine boat handles makes over-ground transportation easy work for emergency response teams and provides a longer service life than traditional roll-up boats, because the bottom doesn’t tear when in use, stored or dragged and carried across debris areas.

(Photo: Fluid Watercraft)