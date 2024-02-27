FMC Updates Controlled Carrier List

Hede (HONGKONG) International Shipping Limited has been classified by the US Federal Maritime Commission as a controlled carrier of the Government of the People’s Republic of China and added to the agency’s Controlled Carrier List.

The Controlled Carrier List was further revised by removing COSCO Shipping Lines (Europe) GmbH, which has ceased serving the US trades and has cancelled its tariff. Other COSCO entities remain on the list.

Controlled Carriers are ocean common carriers operating in the US-foreign trades that are, or whose operating assets are, directly or indirectly owned or controlled by a foreign government. Controlled Carriers are subject to enhanced regulatory oversight by the Commission.

Hede (HONGKONG) International Shipping Limited began offering service to the US in late 2023. Prior to that time, its operations had been limited to the intra-Asia trades.

The Controlled Carrier List is not a comprehensive list of all foreign-owned, foreign-controlled, or government linked companies and assets. It is a list of companies meeting statutory requirements found at 46 U.S.C. Chapter 407. Commission regulations related to Controlled Carriers are found at 46 C.F.R. 565.



