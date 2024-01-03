Marine Link
Germany Calls Red Sea Attacks Unacceptable, Assessing Mission Options

January 3, 2024

© michael715 / Adobe Stock

Attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea are unacceptable and must stop, a spokesperson for the German foreign ministry said on Wednesday, adding that Berlin was in contact with Brussels on a possible European Union maritime mission in the region.

"These attacks are fully unacceptable and must stop," the spokesperson told a government press conference in Berlin.

We are examining all options that are possible under international and constitutional law, he added when asked about how Berlin would respond.


(Reuters - Reporting by Rachel More and Linda Pasquini; Editing by Miranda Murray)

