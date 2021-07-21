Global Mercy Joins Mercy Ships' Fleet and, with Volunteers, Delivers Hope in Africa

Each year, 16.9 million people die due to lack of access to surgical care, according to Lancet Global Surgery 2030 Report. A large percentage of these deaths occur in Africa’s developing nations, where the fragile healthcare systems simply cannot support the overwhelming need for safe surgical procedures.

For more than 40 years, Mercy Ships has been on a mission to change that. Through the support of faithful volunteers and partners from around the world, Mercy Ships provides access to safe surgery and delivers medical training through the platform of hospital ships. As a result, the lives of 2.8 million people have been impacted through a holistic approach to healthcare. From surgical care and medical training, to long-lasting infrastructure development, Mercy Ships is strengthening healthcare systems by treating patients and providing sustainable solutions to nations in need. With a vision to reach more and teach more, Mercy Ships needed a ship equipped to do more.

A Medical Marvel

It’s with much joy and gratitude that Mercy Ships announces the delivery of the Global Mercy — the world’s largest civilian hospital ship, built to more than double its capacity to deliver safe healthcare and medical training to Africa. Mercy Ships has been working on the project for more than eight years, with the first contracts signed in 2013 and keel laying in 2015. Sea trials were successfully completed in April 2021.

This 174m, 37,000-ton ship is outfitted with state-of-the-art technology and instrumentation, six operating theaters and 199 hospital beds. And because medical training is a critical part of their in-country engagement program, the Global Mercy is equipped with a training center that includes a simulation lab, virtual reality stations, and more. Powered by an international crew from more than 60 nations, the ships will have ample accommodations to make its surgeons, nurses, maritime crew, cooks, teachers, electricians and more, feel at home.

The Global Mercy will join the Africa Mercy to serve Africa together in 2022. With their combined medical technology, passionate crews, and the support of partners, many more people will experience life changing transformations.

The Volunteer Model

It may seem incredible, but the Mercy Ships vessels are operated by a skilled crew of mariners, medical professionals, galley staff, teachers, and many other professions with two things in common —they love the mission of Mercy Ships and they’re volunteering their time. In fact, it is this volunteer model that has allowed for Mercy Ships to deliver free healthcare services for more than 40 years. And with two hospital ships, the need for volunteers to join the Mercy Ships family will continue to grow.

“We are all volunteers. You can’t get the community we have onboard anywhere else. You have the opportunity to bring your family with you and watch them grow. You know what you are doing is for a good cause. When you see the joy on the faces of [our patients] who have not smiled for years... That is a feeling money can’t buy.” – Joe Biney, Volunteer Third Engineer, 20 Years of Service

Interested in volunteering? Discover more or contact a Mercy Ships Recruiter here.

Mercy Ships is also fortunate for the support provided by corporate partners from around the globe, including assistance with crew sponsorships and manning efforts — these partnerships make our mission possible. If you’d like to learn more about how your organization can support Mercy Ships, discover more here.

Bringing Hope and Healing

Over the next 50 years, it is estimated that more than 150,000 lives will be changed onboard the Global Mercy through surgery alone, and countless more lives will be impacted through the ship’s medical training and infrastructure programs. In close collaboration with host nations in Africa, the Global Mercy, together with the Africa Mercy, will more than double the impact of the work of Mercy Ships in 2022 and beyond.

Imagine the difference you can make with Mercy Ships! Learn more about the Global Mercy and how you can leave a lasting legacy.