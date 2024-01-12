Glosten to Design Research Vessel for SARDI

Glosten announced it has been selected to develop the concept design of a coastal research vessel for the South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI).

The naval architecture and marine engineering firm said it has been working closely with SARDI to refine the vessel’s capabilities and is beginning to develop a design that best fits their operational requirements: a 30-37-meter monohull with extended range, a launch and recovery system, the ability to perform fisheries research, and a multi-mission-friendly layout.

The new vessel will replace the R/V Ngerin and support SARDI’s mission to promote the sustainable management of marine resources and protect aquatic ecosystems in South Australia.