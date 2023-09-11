GMS: Ship Recycling Market Bullish

Another week of speculation has passed in the Indian sub-continent ship recycling markets, as sales continue to register at ever increasing numbers to increasingly bullish cash buyers who certainly seem to be banking on a Q4 revival, says cash buyer GMS.

The chief proponents of this most recent and ongoing resurgence are India and a re-merging Pakistan market that is back and bidding once again after almost a year on the sidelines amidst political, financial, and disastrous economic chaos that nearly drove the country to a grinding halt.

Bangladesh meanwhile remains stranded at the foot of the sub-continent price rankings for another week, with truly lowball and non-serious offers emerging from any of the currently open Chattogram recyclers – who themselves are an increasingly dwindling group amidst these most recently limiting line of credit restrictions.

Turkey remains suspended in no-man’s land, says GMS, with currencies unchanged and fundamentals dancing around levels from last week.

Overall, there has been a noticeable increase in the number of container vessels that were concluded for a recycling sale in recent weeks. A couple more were confirmed this week as well including a Sinokor controlled unit at a highly speculative USD 589/LT LDT.

