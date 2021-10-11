Golden Ocean Sells Two Panamaxes, Orders Four Kamsarmaxes

Dry bulk shipowner Golden Ocean Group Limited announced Monday it has sold two older Panamax vessels and placed orders for the construction of four Kamsarmax vessels.

The aggregate sale price of the vessels Golden Opportunity and Golden Endurer is $37.2 million, and the company said it expects to record gain from sale of approximately $4.9 million in Q3 2021 and $5 million in Q4 2021 and receive net cash proceed of approximately $22.2 million in Q4. The net cash proceeds will fund close to half of the estimated required equity for the Kamsarmax vessels, the company said, adding that the balance will be funded through cash on hand and long-term debt financing to be secured closer to delivery.

The four Kamsarmax vessels are 85,000 dwt ECO-type and are being constructed at the Chinese shipyard where the Golden Ocean currently has three vessels under construction with the same design. The vessels will be delivered in the third and fourth quarter of 2023.

Ulrik Andersen, CEO of Golden Ocean Management AS, said, "Golden Ocean is committed to maintaining one of the largest and most modern fleet in the industry through our fleet renewal and expansion program and positioning the Company to generate significant cash flows in what we believe is a fundamentally strong dry bulk market outlook. These transactions not only expand our fleet size, but they also continue to improve the fuel efficiency of the fleet, ensuring best-in-class performance at a reduced carbon footprint. Importantly, the newbuild vessels are dual-fuel ready, which provides the company with the flexibility to evaluate alternatives as the visibility of future emissions-related regulations and technology improves.

"Golden Ocean will be offsetting a portion of the cost to construct the new vessels with the net proceeds of the sale of two older less efficient vessels done at attractive prices. The Company will continue to assess opportunities to divest older tonnage at currently attractive levels. Golden Ocean will thereby be able to continue to improve its fleet composition without impacting its dividend capacity.“