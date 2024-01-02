Goldsworthy Takes Over as CEO at IMarEST

The Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST) announced it has appointed Chris Goldsworthy as its new chief executive. Goldsworthy replaces Gwynne Lewis who is retiring, having been in the position since 2020.

Goldsworthy is a fellow of the IMarEST and former Cyprus branch chair. He embarked on his career as an engineer cadet with P&O Containers, where he spent 16 years at sea, achieving the rank of chief engineer officer. He transitioned to shore-based roles in 2005 as a technical superintendent, and his journey has led him to technical, fleet, management and director positions. Throughout his career, he has overseen diverse fleets, nurtured strong teams, and provided strategic leadership to boards and executives, exemplifying his technical acumen and leadership prowess.

Goldsworthy said, “It’s an honor to take on this role for the Institute that I have been a passionate member of since I started my career. The Institute is unique in bringing together engineers, scientists and technologists in the sector and I am looking forward to working with our members to solve some of the biggest challenges we have ever faced, to shape a more sustainable future for the marine sector.”

Kevin Daffey, chair of the IMarEST board of trustees, said, “I am delighted to welcome Chris to the role of chief executive of IMarEST and working with him and the team over the coming years. I would also like to thank Gwynne who has been an exceptional CEO, serving with dedication since mid-2020. Under his leadership, we have witnessed remarkable achievements, including the recruitment of a talented executive team, and the successful implementation of new IT infrastructure. Gwynne's instrumental role in revitalising our Institute's finances and fostering operational excellence cannot be understated. The Trustees express our heartfelt gratitude for his contributions and wish him a fulfilling and well-deserved retirement.”

The IMarEST is a registered charity and the international professional body and learned society for all marine professionals. It promotes the scientific development of marine engineering, science and technology, providing opportunities for the exchange of ideas and practices, aiding in the development and upholding the status, standards and knowledge of marine professionals worldwide.