Governor Control Systems, Motor Services Hugo Stamp Unify Under MSHS Brand

Motor Services Hugo Stamp and Governor Control Systems are rebranding as one entity named MSHS. The unification marks the next milestone in the company’s history spanning nearly 40 years of engine sales and services, control systems, and engineered solutions for marine, industrial, energy, defense and government clients.

“After years of cooperation and synergy between the two companies, the time has come to unite them under one brand,” said David A. Santamaria, CEO of the newly unified MSHS. “Many of our customers’ power generation and propulsion systems require service for their engines and auxiliary equipment, as well as their control systems. Now they will benefit from one trusted partner to support their systems, thus offering a streamlined, integrated approach to service and support.”

MSHS will maintain its headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. where Motor Services Hugo Stamp and Governor Control Systems have shared facilities for nearly 40 years. Two locations in Louisiana and one in the state of Washington will continue to serve customers under the unified MSHS brand. All four locations provide access to one of the largest, in-stock original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts inventories in the Northern Hemisphere.

“MSHS has a long history of engineering excellence which, coupled with our commitment to the highest levels of service, has enabled us to establish strong relationships with the world’s leading brands as an authorized channel partner and service center,” said Lea E. Kellogg, CFO for the new MSHS. “Unifying as MSHS further strengthens these partnerships, while making it easier for all customers to do business with us.”