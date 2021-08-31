GTT Wins First LNG Tank Design Order from Jiangnan

GTT announced it received in July an order from the Chinese Jiangnan Shipyard (Group) Co., Ltd. for the cargo handling system and tank design of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier on behalf of the Chinese ship-owner JOVO.

This is GTT’s first order for a membrane LNG carrier from Jiangnan, making the shipyard the second Chinese LNG carrier yard to construct a vessel with GTT technology.

GTT will design the tanks of the vessel with a cargo capacity 79,800 cubic meters. The vessel will be fitted with the GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system and will be the first LNG carrier built in China to be fitted with the Mark III technology family.

The vessel will be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2023.