Gunderson Marine to Open Trades Skills Training Center

Portland, Ore. shipbuilder Gunderson Marine announced plans to open a new training center aimed at addressing a demand for skilled trades workers. For many shipyards across the U.S., hiring and retaining a skilled workforce has become a major challenge.

Gunderson's new training center, scheduled to open this spring, will serve as a central hub for trades skills development, offering paid training programs in areas such as in basic metals fitting, industrial safety practices and various welding techniques, the company said. Trainees are offered $19.95/hour while learning these skills.

After the completion of the program, Gunderson evaluates graduates, offering full-time, living-wage jobs as welders and shipbuilders. Graduates have moved into various positions from pipefitters, to supervisors, up to senior management roles. Compensation ranges from $21.86/hour as an entry-level fitter/welder to $41.54/hour as a top-scale supervisor, according to the company's website.

"The training center will equip participants with skills for meaningful and sustainable careers," the company said, noting that the shipyard encourages professional development within its workforce.

Joe Corvelli, COO of Gunderson Marine, said, "The training center is about more than skills; it's about shaping futures and building careers. I urge anyone with an interest in welding or shipbuilding to apply for the program."

Gunderson Marine is known for building large articulated tug barges and has also built deck barges, dump scows, oil spill recovery vessels, crane barges and hopper barges. The company was acquired by Oregon Green Manufacturing in May 2023.