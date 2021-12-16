Gupta joins BMT to Head of Casualty Investigation, Asia

BMT appointed Hittesh Gupta as Head of Casualty Investigation, Asia, a key position as BMT looks to expand its office presence for Marine Surveys in Singapore and strengthen its marine consulting services hub position in Asia.

With more than 23-years of experience in the shipping industry, Gupta has a deep understanding of marine surveying having served on product and crude oil tankers and offshore oil & gas production units. He has worked extensively for underwriters and leading P&I Clubs undertaking casualty investigations across the full spectrum of vessels and provided assessments of their Cargo / Seaworthiness – Oil, Chemical, Gas tankers, Containers, General cargo, AHTV, FPSO, Jack-up rigs and Supply vessels.

Hittesh is also a Subject Matter Expert in container casualties taking an active role in emergency response, investigation, distressed cargo management and assisting in General Average. He has extensively handled container casualties resulting from Stow Collapses, Containership fires, Collisions and Grounding.