H2Carrier Names New Chief Commercial Officer

H2Carrier announced that Michael Kristensen has joined the company as chief commercial officer. His main focus short term will be business development and contributing to maturing H2C’s current portfolio of energy projects.

Kristensen has worked for 30 years in the maritime and energy sectors in different positions and for companies such as J. Lauritzen, NYK, Alcatel Submarine Networks, Axis Offshore and Prosafe. Kristensen worked as COO in Axis offshore for five years before the company was sold by HitechVision to Prosafe in 2017. His past work covers shuttle tankers, gas carriers and his experience covers a range of countries in Latin America, the U.S. and Singapore.

Kristensen holds a B. Sc. in Economics from the University of Copenhagen and an Executive-MBA from IMD. In addition to the Scandinavian languages, Kristensen speaks English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Mårten Lunde, CEO of H2Carrier said, “We are pleased to have Michael to join the team. He has a vast experience from structuring large energy projects and his international experience and orientation will be key to expanding our P2XFloater on a global basis.”