Heddle Shipyards Awarded Canadian Coast Guard Repair Work

The Canadian Coast Guard has awarded Heddle Shipyards a $36.14 million vessel life extension contract for the Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) George R. Pearkes. The vessel will be dry-docked and enter an extended maintenance period designed to increase its operational life.

The Hamilton, Ont. yard secured the contract following an open and competitive bid process. The project was awarded by Public Services and Procurement Canada on behalf of the Canadian Coast Guard.

Life extension work includes steel hull reinforcement; hull, superstructure, deck and mast recoating; galley modernization; replacement of the bow thruster, cycloconverter, propulsion generator and the internal communication system; tail shaft and rudder inspections; and domestic and auxiliary system upgrades.

Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, said, "A strong, well-equipped, Canadian Coast Guard fleet is essential to protect Canadians on the water, and the marine environment. This Government continues to make important investments through the National Shipbuilding Strategy so that Canadian Coast Guard personnel have state of the art equipment to perform their crucial work. With the vessel life extension of the CCGS George R. Pearkes, Canadian Coast Guard personnel will continue their key role in supporting Canada's blue economy."

Filomena Tassi, Minister of Public Services and Procurement, said, "Canadians from coast to coast to coast know the importance of our Coast Guard. I am thrilled that a company from Hamilton will be able to help ensure that personnel of Canada's Coast Guard have a safe and effective fleet of ships to serve and protect. This contract award today demonstrates that the National Shipbuilding Strategy provides economic opportunities for shipyards across Canada. Canada's skilled shipbuilding workforce is helping us repair and maintain our fleets, while supporting economic growth across the country."

Stationed in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, CCGS George R. Pearkes entered into service in 1986 and primarily performs light icebreaking and buoy tending, and is available for search and rescue and environmental response operations on Canada's east coast.

While the ship undergoes vessel life extension from Winter 2023 to Spring 2024, the Canadian Coast Guard will reallocate its other maritime resources to ensure Canada's waterways continue to be safe for all seafarers in Canadian waters.