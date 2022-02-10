High Speed Offshore Service Crafts in UK Now Allowed to Carry Up to 60 Workers

High Speed Offshore Service Craft operating in the UK are now allowed to transport up to 60 workers, the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency said Wednesday.

According to MCA, the change will mean that vessels transporting those who work on offshore wind farms will be able to carry greater numbers of workers while still meeting safety standards.

The legislative changes followed discussions between the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and the industry looking at how to solve the logistical problems of transporting workers.

Vessels that transport workers to offshore wind farms were previously not legally allowed to carry more than 12 people, no matter the size of vessel.

According to the MCA, the new rules will provide a solution to the increasing number of logistical problems in the operation and maintenance of these wind farms, which are being developed ever further from the shore.

Following a six-week consultation across late summer, new legislation will mean workers on offshore wind farms are classified differently to normal passengers as they are required to be fit and to have undertaken specialist marine safety and survival training, the MCA said.

Maritime Minister Robert Courts said: “Our offshore wind sector is a key part of our energy infrastructure, and one of our great success stories, creating jobs for coastal communities across the UK.

“I'm pleased that we can reduce red tape while maintaining the highest safety standards to support the offshore wind industry.”

Gwilym Stone, Assistant Director, Ship Standards at the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “This legislation helps to support innovation and growth in the offshore energy sector without compromising on safety.

“There are currently around 46 vessels of this type operating in UK waters, this new legislation provides legal clarity to the offshore wind farm industry to carry workers to and from wind farms dependent on each individual vessels' capacity. This brings the UK in line with many other countries that already have similar regulations in place.”