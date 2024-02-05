Marine Link
Saturday, February 17, 2024
Houthis Still Have Appetite to Disrupt Red Sea Shipping, UK Defense Minister Says

February 5, 2024

© Vladimir Bartel / Adobe Stock

Strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen have not fully diminished the group's appetite to disrupt Red Sea shipping, defence minister Grant Shapps said on Monday.

"These attacks have had a significant effect on degrading Houthi capabilities. But the Houthis' intent to continue disrupting the Red Sea has not been fully diminished," Shapps told parliament.


(Reuters - Reporting by Muvija M, writing by William James; Editing by Kate Holton)

