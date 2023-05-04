Marine Link
Huisman Launches Digital Portal for Equipment Owners

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

May 4, 2023

Source: Huisman

Huisman has launched myHuisman©, an online client portal which offers equipment owners a parts shop, a knowledge base and a technical library.

Huisman developed the system in co-creation with its clients Fred. Olsen, Van Oord, amongst others.

The parts shop allows equipment owners to browse their equipment. It offers a practical breakdown structure in which all available parts can be ordered.

The knowledge base includes a ticket system which allows equipment owners to prioritise requests for Huisman. This way, they are able to indicate what is the most urgent demand.

The technical library contains all equipment documentation including drawings, manuals, certifications, and service reports.

Huisman will continue to expand the features of myHuisman© in the near future with, for example, a dashboard that monitors the state of the equipment, so owners can see what needs replacement and schedule ahead.

