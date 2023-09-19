Marine Link
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Hurtigruten Expeditions Rebrands as HX

September 19, 2023

(Photo: Hurtigruten Expeditions)

Hurtigruten Group's expedition cruise line Hurtigruten Expeditions is rebranding with a new name, HX.

The new HX brand and logo will be fully implemented starting in December, and repainting of the fleet’s six ships will commence over the next 18 months.

Hurtigruten Norway will continue with the name simplified to just Hurtigruten.

Both Hurtigruten Expeditions and Hurtigruten Norway are 100% owned by Hurtigruten Group and form a portfolio of sustainable travel brands that includes land-based activities, including hotels, restaurants, and more through Hurtigruten Svalbard, and a 25% stake in Ecuador-based Metropolitan Touring for travel in the Galápagos Islands.

