Hurtigruten Expeditions Rebrands as HX

Hurtigruten Group's expedition cruise line Hurtigruten Expeditions is rebranding with a new name, HX.

The new HX brand and logo will be fully implemented starting in December, and repainting of the fleet’s six ships will commence over the next 18 months.

Hurtigruten Norway will continue with the name simplified to just Hurtigruten.

Both Hurtigruten Expeditions and Hurtigruten Norway are 100% owned by Hurtigruten Group and form a portfolio of sustainable travel brands that includes land-based activities, including hotels, restaurants, and more through Hurtigruten Svalbard, and a 25% stake in Ecuador-based Metropolitan Touring for travel in the Galápagos Islands.