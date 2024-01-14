HX Appoints New CCO

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) has announced Alex Delamere-White’s official appointment as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), following six months as acting interim CCO.

Based out of the new HX HQ in London, Delamere-White will bring the global functions under one leadership model to further fuel HX’s long-term growth plans, including newly evolved roles for Nathaniel Sherborne and Jim Sayer. Sayer is appointed to SVP Global Marketing bringing together the global marketing functions under his leadership. As MD & VP Europe and Global Sales Enablement, Sherborne will extend his remit to include Europe and a new Global Sales Enablement Function, driving the co-ordination of B2B activities for HX globally with a core focus on being easy to do business with.

A well-seasoned FTSE 100 leader in travel, leisure, and hospitality, Delamere-White brings with him a broad range of cruise experience having led multi-site sales and marketing teams, e-commerce as well as loyalty programs for Carnival UK including P&O Cruises, Cunard, and Princess Cruises for over a decade. Most recently he was Chief Commercial Officer for McCarthy Stone, a leading property developer.

Delamere-White said, “The last six months has seen pivotal change for HX, and I’m excited to see what the future holds for the business. My main focuses will be to continue to upweight our concentrated efforts on B2B, making long-term investments in our partnerships with the travel trade, as well as strengthening our commercial performance and resources globally.”

Daniel Skjeldam, CEO, HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions), said, “We are pleased to confirm Alex as our CCO for HX, leading our global commercial organisation. Over the last six months he has led with expertise, experience and the passion necessary for us to reach our growth potential and serve our trade partners and guests to a level that is best in class. As HX embarks on the next phase of its journey under our new name and brand, I look forward to seeing Alex and the team continuing to expand our position as world leaders in sustainable exploration travel.”



