Saturday, April 1, 2023
Hydra Service Sold to Local Investment Group

March 27, 2023

Image courtesy Hydra Service

Hydra Service, manufacturer of Dynapower pumps, motors and turbine starters, announced it has been purchased by a local manufacturing investment group led by Mick Webber. According to the company, the new ownership and existing management are committed to servicing and replacing old equipment, developing new products, opening channels to market, and attracting different customer segments.

“When I started Hydra Service in 1981, we were a four-man shop that primarily serviced oilfield equipment,” said former owner Rick Bentley. “Over time, our focus shifted in response to market conditions however our absolute focus on quality and people is unchanged. In fact, the three guys I started out with 42 years ago still work here, giving our customers a feeling of certainty that you just don’t get anymore. I am proud of the work we’ve done, and I’m excited for the next chapter in Hydra Service’s story with new ownership and their expertise in manufacturing, innovation, and growth.”

The Dynapower brand is more than 50 years old and has been bought, sold, and traded by some of the world’s largest companies. Originally a product line of New York Air Brake, the Dynapower hydraulics line was also owned by Eaton and Vickers before spinning off into various product lines. Ultimately, it ended up in Tulsa, with Hydra Service as the final OEM. With proper maintenance, the pumps and motors have no expiry date, and it is common to see 40-year-old components return to our Tulsa location for service, with a quick turnaround for further field operation.

