Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia sign MOU for Joint Hydrographic Survey

To demonstrate multilateral cooperation between littoral states and stakeholders to improve navigational safety in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore (SOMS), Phase Two of a Joint Hydrographic Survey was formally launched via a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed today at the 10th Co-operation Forum held from 2nd to 3rd October 2017 at Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia.

Besides the littoral states, the survey is supported by the Malacca Strait Council (MSC) of Japan.

Phase Two, which is a continuation from Phase One, will cover the remaining areas of the Traffic Separation Scheme (TSS) within the SOMS which are shallower than 30m. The data obtained from the survey would be used to produce up-to-date, large-scale nautical charts for safe navigation and better voyage planning in the SOMS, one of the busiest waterways in the world. It would also be put to good use by the industry and academia for research in relevant areas.

Hosted by the Marine Department of Malaysia this year, the Co-operative Forum provides an avenue for the littoral states and other stakeholders of the SOMS to exchange views on issues of common interest in the Straits. It is one of three components of the Co-operative Mechanism on Safety of Navigation and Environmental Protection in the SOMS.

Signatories to the MOU included: Mr Andrew Tan, Chief Executive, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, Mr Nyoman Sukayadnya, on behalf of Director-General of Sea Transportation, Director of Navigation, Dr Harjo Susmoro, Chief of Indonesian Hydrographic Centre, Mr Tatsuhiko Miyazaki, President, Malacca Strait Council of Japan and Dato’ Hj. Baharin Bin Dato’ Abdul Hamid, Director-General of Malaysia Marine Department.

Andrew Tan, Chief Executive of MPA said, "The Joint Hydrographic Survey for the SOMS will allow navigational charts to be updated with the latest nautical information and help improve navigational safety in one of the world's most well-used waterways. It reflects the joint efforts of the three littoral states in promoting safety of navigation in the Straits."