Hy2gen and Amogy Partner to Propel Ammonia as a Marine Fuel

Hy2gen, the global developer, financier builder, owner and operator of renewable hydrogen and hydrogen-based e-fuels plants, and Amogy, the provider of ammonia power technology, today have signed an MoU to collaborate in the field of renewable ammonia.

The agreement encompasses the pooling of resources to advance the use of renewable ammonia as a maritime fuel, participate in joint development projects and secure the safe usage of ammonia on board maritime vessels.

Amogy’s ammonia-to-power solution aims to decarbonize the hard-to-abate sectors, including shipping, power generation, and heavy-duty transportation. Having already been tested in a drone, in a tractor and in a semi-truck, the technology will soon be scaled to 1MW ready for use in a tugboat prior to commercialization for the global maritime market.

Hy2gen Norge is the Norwegian subsidiary of Hy2gen AG, the global developer, builder and operator of renewable hydrogen and hydrogen-based e-fuels plants. Hy2gen is one of three partners in the Iverson eFuels project in Sauda working to secure renewable ammonia to the maritime fleet along the 2000-kilometer Norwegian coast.

“Norway will play an important role in the production of renewable ammonia for shipping in the future. As a globally active company, it is particularly important to us at Hy2gen that solutions based on renewable hydrogen are produced in the respective countries that offer the best conditions for this. We are very pleased that Amogy will now be supporting us as a renowned partner in Norway and would very much welcome the expansion of this cooperation to other countries,” said Cyril-Dufau-Sansot, CEO of Hy2gen AG.

“Hy2gen’s insight and projects are vital to bringing the ammonia value chain together and secure the supply of renewable ammonia. Our collaboration also aims to increase the awareness of ammonia’s role as an effective energy carrier due to its high energy density,” said Christian W. Berg, Managing Director, Amogy Norway.

“We need collaboration along the entire value chain to speed up the energy transition from fossil to renewable fuels. Amogy represents a promising technology for the efficient utilization of ammonia as a fuel, and we are looking forward to continuing our work in paving the way for ammonia as a zero-emission fuel in the shipping industry,” says Hege Økland, Managing Director of Hy2gen Norge.

“We are very excited for this partnership with Hy2gen, a global leader in renewable hydrogen and ammonia productions. This collaboration is timely and critical to enable renewable ammonia-driven decarbonization of shipping and other heavy industries, starting from Norway. We will continue to collaborate to bring the partnership to other countries together,” says Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy.