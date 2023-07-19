Marine Link
Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Wins LCO2 Carrier Order

July 19, 2023

Source: Hyundai Mipo Dockyard

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard has signed a contract to build two 22,000 cubic meter liquefied carbon dioxide (LCO2) carriers worth KRW 179 billion ($142 million) for the Capital Maritime Group of Greece.

The vessels will be 159.9 meters long, 27.4 meters wide and 17.8 meters high. As well as LCO2, they will be designed to transport various liquefied gas cargoes such as LPG and ammonia. They will be made ready for ammonia dual fuel operation.

According to the Global CCS Institute, a research institute in the field of carbon capture and storage, as decarbonization policies are accelerated around the world, the carbon capture and storage market will grow by more than 30% every year, and the global carbon capture will reach 7.6 billion tons in 2050. Accordingly, demand for LCO2 carriers is expected to increase.

An official from Capital Maritime Group said, “We hope to lead the market for carbon dioxide carriers in partnership with HD Hyundai, which is technically the most prepared in the field of next-generation eco-friendly ships.”

