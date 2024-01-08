IACS Launches New Piping Recommendation

The International Association of Classification Societies (IACS) has launched a new recommendation, 177, to enhance the quality of machinery piping systems in shipbuilding.

Piping systems convey different fluids at various temperatures and pressures to all parts of the ship, including to nearly every enclosed space on a vessel. As such, and because these systems are a means through which many of a ship’s control systems operate, it is crucial that these systems are designed to meet high quality standards.

In recognition of the need for uniform quality standards to be implemented across the shipbuilding industry, IACS has developed Rec.177 which provides comprehensive guidance on shipbuilding quality standards for machinery piping systems for use during a ship’s new construction phase.

The recommendation is designed to improve the quality of fabrication, installation, commissioning and function tests as well incorporating remedial standards to address situations where the prescribed quality standards have not been met.

The standards can also be applied to repairs/modifications and piping system retrofits onboard ships in service.

Rec.177 focuses primarily on machinery piping systems covered by classification society rules which address critical functions such as ship propulsion, electricity generation and navigational safety.

The recommendation builds upon and complements Rec.47 which sets down guidance on ship-building quality standards for the hull structure itself.

Key highlights of the Rec.177 include:

• Terminology: Clear and precise definitions related to machinery piping

• Qualification of welders/operators and Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) operators

• Welding procedures (for metallic pipes) and plastic coating or lining procedures (for steel-plastic composite pipes), Procedures for bonding, NDT, and installation

• Requirements for Quality Management Systems of shipyards

• Detailed quality standards for materials, cutting, bending, edge preparation, assembly and installation.



