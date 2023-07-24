IBIA and Green Marine to Deliver Methanol Bunkering Training

The International Bunker Industry Association (IBIA) and methanol consulting firm Green Marine have signed a cooperation agreement to develop a methanol bunkering training program, with support from the Methanol Institute.

The cooperation agreement aims to ensure bunker tanker crews and bunker surveyors are competent and ready for methanol bunkering on a larger scale. The plan is to commence the training in Singapore first and expanding globally in 2024.

“Through strategic training and partnerships, IBIA strives to steer the maritime community towards a greener and more sustainable future, fostering a cleaner, responsible, and resilient shipping industry,’’ said Timothy Cosulich, Chair of IBIA.

GREEN Marine’s methanol training curriculum was created based on practical knowledge gathered over a decade of experience working on methanol dual fuel vessels. “Our methanol specialists are captains and chief engineers with first-hand knowledge of working with methanol as marine fuel and the safe handling of same. Their experience includes services from methanol system design integration consultancy to newbuilding construction supervision, technical management, and operations. Our methanol training curriculum is supplementing baseline regulatory training requirements with practical, experience-based learning,” said Morten Jacobsen, CEO of Green Marine.

“These are still early days for alternative fuels, making it a necessity to collaborate on fundamental elements for their safe and efficient integration with the maritime supply chain, bunkering and on-board handling. Such partnerships allow us as an industry to go further, faster, as we transition to a lower emissions environment,” said Chris Chatterton, Chief Operating Officer, the Methanol Institute.



