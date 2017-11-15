Marine Link
Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Worldwide Implementation of Maritime Search and Rescue

November 15, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 International search and rescue plans are crucial, so that, no matter where an accident occurs, the rescue of persons in distress at sea can be coordinated successfully.  

 
Therefore, the worldwide implementation of International Maritime Organization (IMO)'s  International Convention on Maritime Search and Rescue (SAR Convention 1979) is a key component in efforts to ensure the safety of international shipping.
 
To further promote the ratification and appropriate implementation of the Convention, a seminar is being held in Bogota, Colombia, (14 to 16 November) to particularly promote the Convention in Central America and the Caribbean. 
 
This seminar also provides an opportunity for search and rescue authorities in Central America and the Caribbean to enhance their understanding of regional SAR issues and to learn about new technologies available.
 
The three-day workshop, which brought participants from over 20 countries in Central America and the Caribbean, encourages participants to share best practices, establish common procedures and raise awareness of their national situation. 
 
The end goal is to strengthen the national search and rescue plans in the region and to encourage the implementation of SAR services efficiently and effectively. The event is being organized by IMO in collaboration with the General Maritime Directorate of Colombia (DIMAR).
 
IMO was represented by Carlos Salgado, Hans Van der Graaf, and Colin Young as well as experts from Chile's Directorate General of Maritime Territory and Merchant Marine (DIRECTEMAR).
 
