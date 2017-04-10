Marine Link
Tuesday, April 11, 2017

CMA CGM Improves Canada to West Africa Service

April 10, 2017

Map: CMA CGM

Map: CMA CGM

 CMA CGM announced a significant improvement of its product from Montreal, Canada to Africa West Coast strategic markets.

 
Starting May 6th, 2017 with the opening of the new service Med Canada, CMA CGM will connect Montreal cargo to West Africa with our 6 EURAF services via the hub of Tangiers. Transit times will be shortened up to 12 days. Apapa will be reached in 25 days
 
Angola, Congo, the Democratic Republic of Congo on EURAF 5 and Gabon, Equatorial Guinea on EURAF 4 will continue to be connected on St Laurent service.
 
