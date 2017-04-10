CMA CGM Improves Canada to West Africa Service

Related News

New Nautican Facility Readies First Shipment

The new Nautican Research and Development manufacturing and integration facility in Summerside, Prince Edward Island, opened…

$400 bln of unassessed climate risk in shipping

Today, Carbon War Room (CWR) and UMAS released research that suggests climate transition pathways pose risks to the banks…

Shark Fins Found Aboard Chinese Vessels

Shark fins have been discovered on two Chinese fishing vessels during a joint surveillance conducted by Greenpeace and Guinean fishery authorities.

India, China Navies Thwart Somali Pirate Attack

A Chinese navy ship supported by an Indian navy helicopter thwarted an attack by suspected Somali pirates on a Tuvalu-flagged merchant ship, India's defence ministry said on Sunday.

Kongsberg Launches Kognifai

Kongsberg has announced the launch of Kognifai, its open and collaborative digital platform that places a portfolio of applications into the cloud.

Product Lifecycle Management for Shipbuilding

Tomorrow’s high tech fleets will depend on shipyards – long after the christening is over. Siemens PLM software makes that dream possible – today.

Ferry Crossing System for FosenNamsos Sjø

Rolls-Royce signed a deal with Norwegian shipbuilder Kleven to supply its automatic crossing system, for two new double-ended…

USS Independence on Time & on Course

The decommissioned aircraft carrier, USS Independence has just passed by Costa Rica on its final mission, from Bremerton and onward to Brownsville…