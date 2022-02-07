Indian Register of Shipping Opens Coimbatore Office

Classification society the Indian Register of Shipping said it has opened a new office in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The premises were recently inaugurated and has been operational since February 1, 2022.

Coimbatore is one of the most industrialized cities in Tamil Nadu with a diversified manufacturing sector including more than 25,000 small, medium and large-scale industries. IRS has serviced this region through its Cochin office in the past, however with increase in business opportunities a dedicated office in Coimbatore would help to better serve the growing marine component industry.

Furthermore, due to its geographical proximity, the Coimbatore office which is under Chennai Survey Station can be supported by Kochi Survey Station whenever needed.

Existing customers in the vicinity include: Elgi Sauer Compressors Ltd, Flowserve India Controls India Pvt.Ltd., Shanthi Gears, CRI Pumps, Ayiswarya Polymers, LR Fabrications, SLV Engineering, Turbo Mot India Pvt Ltd, Yesco Castings, Damper Technology. This office will also serve customers of IRClass Systems & Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Natarajan, Regional Manager for the South Coast of India, said, "We continue to strategically support maritime stakeholders throughout India. The opening of this new office will be beneficial to our valued partners and customers in Coimbatore. IRS remains resolutely committed to establishing the highest possible standards and nurturing innovation."