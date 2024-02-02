Indian Shipyard to Build North Star’s Offshore Wind SOV

North Star has confirmed that India-based Cochin Shipyard will build its new hybrid-electric service operations vessel (SOV), bound for EnBW on a decade-long minimum charter at offshore wind farm in Germany.

The contract award for Cochin Shipyard follows the one secured by North Star from EnBW on February 1, 2024, which outlines the engagement of the SOV at the He Dreiht offshroe wind farm.

The hybrid-electric newbuild is of VARD 407 design which has been tailored to meet EnBW’s specific requirements.

The walk-to-work vessel is scheduled to start long-term charter with EnBW from the end of 2025.

“Following a comprehensive assessment of pre-qualified shipyards with the capability to meet our high build standards and on-time delivery criteria, we are thrilled to confirm Cochin Shipyard has been selected to construct our seventh hybrid SOV.

“This is the first time we have worked with Cochin and we were particularly impressed by their skills, expertise, and vast experience in constructing hybrid ships for on schedule delivery to other European vessel operators.

“With North Star’s on-site teams overseeing simultaneous SOV newbuild programs at shipyards in India, Vietnam, Romania and Norway, this latest contract win marks another significant step in our journey towards adding 40 hybrid ships to our fleet by 2040,” said Fraser Dobbie, North Star’s CFO.