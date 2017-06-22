India's LNG Market to Reach USD 30.7bln by 2025
India Natural Gas and LNG market is expected to grow from US$ 19.7 billion in 2015 to US$ 30.7 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 5.06% between 2016 and 2025.
