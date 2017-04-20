Nisomar Rolls Out Innovation Shipping Services

With a belief that innovation in shipping has fallen well behind other sectors, Nisomar, a significant new entrant into maritime services, has launched a unique range of services for ship owners, operators, brokers and charterers, and financial institutions.

With insights derived from big data, Nisomar will offer analytics that support business decisions, transformational management consultancy, and port call services covering all key regions.

Nisomar has pioneered a method of collecting global shipping data and has created proprietary technology, based upon technology that generates highly accurate business- critical data.

From a port looking to improve its efficiency, to anyone in the maritime sector wanting to become more efficient, for example, by providing key data covering the voyage rather than last minute ‘adjustments’ shortly before arrival or departure, the benefits of this technology, especially when combined with Nisomar’s other services, are enormous.

Captain Claus Hyldager, Chief Executive Officer of Nisomar, said: “We’ve assembled a formidable team of highly experienced maritime, supply chain management and technology professionals. Based on our personal experiences and feedback from large and small companies, it is our collective belief that shipping is overly inward-looking, and ripe for change. Unsatisfactory margins and many organisations’ inability to respond quickly enough to an ever-changing world is for everyone an unsatisfactory status quo.”

“New technology will give the maritime sector access to a wealth of business-critical data, including critical vessel data, trade flow and cargo availability, port congestion, vessel line up and turnaround efficiency. However, Nisomar is founded in the knowledge that it is only when innovative data analytics are coupled with insightful, strategic consultancy and sector-leading logistics management services, that the success of ship owners, managers and operators worldwide can be more fully assured – besides those key employees looking after clients at ports across the globe.”

The Nisomar launch team includes Jon Bumstead, who led software business ShipNet, until its sale in March 2017, and Jesper Steenbuch who has held leadership positions at major maritime companies including A P Moller- Maersk , Seven Seas Group and Wave Shipping.

Other founders include Matthew Phelps, who has held senior management positions at global organisations including Ford, Wincanton and Deutsche Post (DHL), Dick Shane who has more than 35 years’ experience in the marine sector and Deborah Phelps who has experience in logistics, supply chain and maritime including DHL Exel Supply Chain.

The company is also well-represented internationally, including Jaime Otero, former Executive Vice President for South & Central America at ISS and Lars Westerberg, former Regional Director Americas for Seven Seas and Managing Director of Wallem Americas

Captain Hyldager concluded: “The last significant innovation in the maritime sector was the introduction of the ISO container – in the 1950s. It’s time for new thinking and we’re poised to implement radical transformation.”