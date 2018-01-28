Intermarine Appoints Alejandro Pla as Mexico Manager

Intermarine, LLC, a global leader in the transport of project, breakbulk and heavylift cargo, has named Alejandro Pla as Country Manager – Mexico. He will be based in Mexico, City. Pla has more than 24 years of experience in a variety of roles in shipping and logistics.

Most recently, he served as Chartering Manager for Representaciones Maritimas S.A. agency in Mexico City where he oversaw commercial and chartering activity for the group and their clients.

In his role with Intermarine, Pla will match worldwide cargo opportunities with the Company’s regional chartering desks and work closely with line management on established routes. Intermarine’s three Americas liner services and the newly established Mediterranean Service will offer the opportunity to match Mexican ports with regularly scheduled sailings.

In addition to serving in various roles with shipping operators and agencies, Pla also brings deep multi-modal knowledge and experience having managed terminal, rail, and trucking logistics for diverse projects throughout Mexico.

“We have worked with Alejandro for several years – his local knowledge, broad experience, and customer focus align perfectly with Intermarine’s approach,” said Intermarine CEO Andre Grikitis. “Alejandro brings value to our clients in this important market not only on the ocean freight side of the business, but also beyond the traditional hook-to-hook scope of many operators.”

Pla holds a B.A. in International Relations with a focus in Foreign Trade from Universidad De Las Americas A.C. (Mexico City Campus); and a graduate diploma in Transport and Distribution Management from Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology.