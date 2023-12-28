Island Offshore Lines Up Long-term Work for Island Condor

Norwegian shipowner Island Offshore announced it has secured long-term employment for its offshore support vessel Island Condor, commencing in autumn 2024.

"This is a fantastic Christmas gift for the company! We have worked purposefully to secure longer assignments and are grateful for the trust the customer has shown us," said Tommy Walaunet, managing director of Island Offshore Management AS.

Having worked as a walk-to-work vessel in the British sector for many years, apart from Norwegian projects in the past year, the Island Condor will now be converted for a long-term contract with an undisclosed Norwegian customer.

"Our expectations for the coming years are thus continued and strengthened. We have good experience in adapting ships to new and attractive segments. The conversion of one of our supply vessels for other activities results from initiative, innovative thinking, and highly skilled employees in the organization," Walaunet said.

Island Condor is a UT 776 CD design platform supply vessel built by Norway's Vard Brevik in 2014. The 5,300 dwt vessel is 97 meters long with a 20-meter breadth and 1,000 square meters of deck space.

Starting next autumn, the Island Condor will work as a construction vessel equipped with two remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV), an offshore crane, a helideck and a larger battery pack. The ship's midsection, including interior fittings, will be extended, and an ROV hangar will be built. Thus, the vessel is configured to perform inspection work, crane operations and similar tasks for the oil and gas and renewable sectors. Island Condor has an SPS class with a cabin capacity of 83 persons.

The vessel will be converted at Myklebust Yard in Norway and delivered to the customer in September 2024.

"This is a major and demanding conversion for the Island Condor, and it is particularly pleasant using local forces and suppliers. We have a long and good cooperation with Myklebust Yard and other suppliers in the region, and it is easier for us to monitor progress when the ship is located so close to the office," Walaunet said.

Island Offshore said it expects to achieve a turnover of 2.3 billion Norwegian kroner in 2023, and the total fleet utilization is around 93% so far this year. Island Offshore's fleet currently consists of 21 operational vessels, most of which are well secured with work into 2024.