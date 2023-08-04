Japanese Ship Owner to Investigate Cause of Car Carrier Fire

Japanese ship leasing company Shoei Kisen Kaisha, the owner of car carrier Fremantle Highway, which caught fire off the Dutch coast last week, said on Friday it will investigate the cause of the incident in cooperation with relevant parties.

The blaze broke out on July 26, killing one crew member and injured seven who jumped overboard to escape the flames.

Local officials said the carrier arrived at the northern Dutch port of Eemshaven for salvage on Thursday.





