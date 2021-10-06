Jo-Kell Acquires Advanced Technical Sales

Jo-Kell Inc. announced it has completed its acquisition of Advanced Technical Sales (ATS).

Located in Pompano Beach, Fla., ATS is a distributor of industrial electrical and automation products to the southern Florida area, with a focus on technical expertise and providing custom engineered solutions. The acquisition of ATS brings the Jo-Kell to more than 90 employees.

Suzy Kelly, CEO of Jo-Kell, said, “After our acquisition of Pacific Parts earlier this year, we knew that synergies between products, services, and types of customers served were important, but most important of all is that the values instilled in ATS match those of Jo-Kell. Those values are the foundation that we will build on to find new successes together.”

ATS will continue to operate under their name as a division of Jo-Kell, now with expanded services and products available.