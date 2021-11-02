Juelich Named Head of Stena Line in Germany

On November 1, 2021, Mikko Juelich took over the position as Trade Director for Business Region Germany at the Swedish ferry company Stena Line. He succeeds Ron Gerlach, who has moved to Stena Teknik where he will become the company’s Technical Director.

Juelich joins Stena Line with many years’ experience in the maritime sector. For the last five years, he was Managing Director of Container CSG in Luebeck, Germany. Before his time in container shipping, he held various positions at the ferry company Finnlines. His appointment will see Mikko Juelich focus on the future development of Stena Line’s key ferry routes between Germany and Sweden.

“Mikko Juelich brings a wealth of experience from the ropax/roro ferry, container and logistic markets and has a strong understanding of our customers’ demand. Based on his international background and his forward-thinking mindset, Mikko Juelich will enable us to grow and develop our business further, together with our customers and partners, striving towards our vision of ‘Connecting Europe for a sustainable future’,” said Markus Lindbom, CCO Stena Line.

“Stena Line is one of the great names in global shipping and I am honoured to get the chance to develop the key routes between Germany and Sweden further and also grow the company´s position in the central European market. From our commercial office in Hamburg, we will concentrate on stabilizing and growing the German business, with the main emphasis on our Kiel-Gothenburg and Rostock-Trelleborg route, and guided by our customers´ needs. In a spirit of cooperation and focus on service, we will secure our competitive advantage and further expand our pioneering role in sustainability,” said Mikko Juelich, Trade Director Germany at Stena Line.