Jumbo Offshore Awarded Monopile Removal Contract in Taiwan

Jumbo Offshore has been awarded a contract by Yunneg Wind Power Co. (YWPC) for the removal of monopiles at the Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm in Taiwan.

The contract award represents an expansion of the company’s existing scope, which has involved transport and installation of the project’s transition pieces.

Under the amendment, some monopiles, which were installed during an earlier project phase, are to be removed approximately 3m below mean seabed level. To undertake this scope, Jumbo Offshore will mobilise the DP2 Heavy Lift Crane Vessel Fairplayer.

The vessel will be outfitted with an underwater abrasive cutting and lifting tool as well as an ROV. With these, the Fairplayer will remove the monopiles in several sections. These will then be lifted into the vessel’s 1,400m2 cargo hold for transportation to a local Taiwanese port, where the vessel will offload the monopile sections to the quayside.

Jumbo Offshore has been active on the Yunlin OWF project since 2021, carrying out transport and installation of transition pieces and will continue to perform this role in 2024.

The Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm is developed by YWPC, a joint project company involving Skyborn Renewables, TotalEnergies, Electricity Generating Public Company and Sojitz Corporation. Located in the Taiwan Strait 8-17km off Taiwan’s west coast, the 82km2 offshore wind farm will comprise 80 wind turbine generators installed at water depths of between eight and 35m. Once completed, the 640MW project will be one of the largest offshore wind farms in Taiwan, producing enough clean energy to serve the energy needs of more than 600,000 Taiwanese households.



