KCC to Pilot Starlink Internet Service at Sea

Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA (KCC) announced it is exploring the potential of improved vessel connectivity with a pilot of Starlink, a satellite internet service provisioned by Marlink. The move focuses on improving digital collaboration and data exchange between shore and ship, a key step in reaching KCC’s targets set for crew safety/welfare and carbon emission reductions, the company said.

Taking traditional VSAT (Very Small Aperture Terminal) connectivity to the next level, Starlink uses a vast constellation of LEO (Low Earth Orbit) satellites to ensure high-speed, low-latency and high-capacity internet access even in the most remote maritime locations.

“Starlink holds the potential for our vessels to make a quantum leap beyond traditional satellite internet services. This will allow us to bring the vessel closer to home contributing to enhancing crew safety and welfare as well as further improving the efficiency of our operations and cutting the carbon footprint of our business,” said KCC's CEO Engebret Dahm.

KCC said it has installed Starlink on the CLEANBU vessel Baru as of September 2023, with CABU vessel Ballard currently being outfitted.