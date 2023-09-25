Kent Young Joins GIT Board of Directors

Canadian marine coatings company Graphite Innovation & Technologies (GIT) announced Kent Young has joined its board of directors.

A former senior director of technology for the global supply chain R&D at Sherwin Williams, Young will provide strategic guidance and expertise across a range of areas as GIT scales-up its business. Young’s extensive background in coatings, along with his experience in supply chain, risk management, raw material selection, R&D processes and product innovation will accelerate GIT’s growth, the company said. Young also has experience leading teams that deliver market-impactful product innovations, process optimization, and new solutions to enhance customer value will further enhance GIT’s market position.

“I am excited to join the GIT board of directors and support GIT’s leadership team to execute on their mission to provide innovative, sustainable coating solutions to ship owners and operators around the world—products that truly have an impact on energy efficiency and global sustainability targets,” Young said.

GIT CEO, Mo AlGermozi, said, “This appointment will see us further expand our intellectual capabilities through Kent’s coatings expertise and leadership. We are excited to welcome Kent to GIT.”

“On behalf of GIT’s Board, we are delighted to welcome Kent onboard. His experience in coating, new material development and advanced manufacturing brings tremendous value to GIT, and we look forward to working with Kent to accelerate the decarbonization of maritime shipping and better protect the world’s fragile marine ecosystems,” said Matt Stanley, partner, BDC Capital, ClimateTech Fund.