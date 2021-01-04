Keppel Delivers FueLNG Bellina, Singapore’s First LNG Bunkering Vessel

Singapore-based shipbuilder Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M) has delivered Singapore’s first liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering vessel, FueLNG Bellina, to FueLNG.

Built in Keppel O&M’s Nantong shipyard, FueLNG Bellina is the second LNG bunkering vessel and fifth dual-fuel vessel delivered by Keppel O&M.

Keppel said the delivery was in line with its Vision 2030, which includes seizing opportunities in LNG solutions and renewables.

FueLNG Bellina will provide LNG bunker to LNG-powered vessels that call at the Port of Singapore. This facilitates the adoption of LNG as a marine fuel and the growth of Singapore as a global LNG bunkering hub.

Designed by Keppel O&M’s technology arm, Keppel Marine and Deepwater Technology (KMDTech), to its MTD 7500U LNG design, the vessel has a barge-like extended flat surface to provide bunker to a wide range of vessels.

" [The vessel] is also highly maneuverable, minimizing tug utilization during bunkering operations and in turn reducing fuel consumption and emissions," Keppel O&M said.

FueLNG Bellina is equipped with Keppel O&M’s proprietary AssetCare Digital Solution, and it features ABS notations for Smart Infrastructure (Smart INF) and Crew Assistance and Augmentation (Smart CAA) to support FueLNG in enabling remote monitoring and real-time support of vessel operations, as well as predictive maintenance.