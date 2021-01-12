Klaveness' New Combination Carrier Delivered from New Yangzi Shipyard

Norway-based shipowner Klaveness Combination Carriers said it took delivery of a new combination carrier vessel from the New Yangzi Shipyard in China on Monday.

The Baiacu is the sixth in a series of eight contracted CLEANBU combination carriers built for transportation of both wet and dry bulk cargoes. According to Klaveness, CLEANBUs vessels have up to 40% lower CO2 emissions per ton mile transported cargo compared to standard vessels, in line with IMO’s 2030 targets for shipping.

Baiacu's entry into service will be delayed due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and quarantine regulations impacting crew mobilizations. The ship is scheduled to load its first cargo of clean petroleum products in mid-February.

With the delivery of the Baiacu, Klaveness Combination Carriers will operate a fleet of 15 combination carriers.