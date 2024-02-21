KR Verifies HMM’s GHG Reduction Calculation Methodology

KR has awarded a third-party verification certificate for a “Greenhouse Gas Reduction Calculation Methodology” developed by HMM, South Korea’s largest shipping company.

The methodology is based on the Renewable Energy Directive II, a regulatory framework adopted by the EU to promote the use of renewable energy to all member states.

The greenhouse gas reduction methodology verified by KR involves calculating the amount of reduced greenhouse gases (GHG) based on the fuel's life cycle emissions (WtW, well-to-wake), which includes WtT (well-to-tank) and TtW (tank-to-wake) emissions.

HMM uses this verified methodology in their Green Sailing Service. This service aims to help shippers and stakeholders reduce Scope 3 carbon emissions, by allowing them to report carbon reductions directly resulting from HMM vessels sailing on low-carbon fuels.

HMM is at the forefront of adopting biofuel, collaborating with GS Caltex and KR. Last year, the company marked a significant milestone with the successful biofuel trial on its 6,400 TEU container ship, HMM Tacoma.



