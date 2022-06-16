Kristoffersen Takes the Helm at Wallenius Wilhelmsen

Norwegian/Swedish RoRo shipping company Wallenius Wilhelmsen's new president and CEO, Lasse Kristoffersen, took up his new position June 1.

Named to the role in November, Kristoffersen joins Wallenius Wilhelmsen ASA from Torvald Klaveness, where he has worked for the past 15 years, serving as president and CEO since 2011.

“I have been looking forward to this day for a while now. I have spent the last few weeks building my knowledge about the company and will now focus on getting to know our clients and our people. It’s very important to me to get a good sense of our company culture as well as our clients’ needs now and in the future. This will help me understand our opportunities for growth and development. I therefore look very much forward to visiting several of our offices and clients over the coming weeks,” Kristoffersen said.

Before Klaveness, Kristoffersen worked for 11 years in Det Norske Veritas (DNV). He holds a Master of Science in Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering from The Norwegian University of Sciences and Technology. Kristoffersen comes from Askøy near Bergen, on the Norwegian West Coast, and is married with three children.

“The Board is very pleased to be welcoming Lasse Kristoffersen to Wallenius Wilhelmsen today. With his background and experience, we are confident that he, together with our experienced team, will continue to strengthen the company’s competitive advantage, and steer Wallenius Wilhelmsen into the future, for the benefit of our customers, employees, investors, and civil society,” says Rune Bjerke, Chair of the Board.

Kristoffersen is well known in the sector for his interest in and commitment to digitalization and decarbonization of shipping and logistics. He has also endeavored actively the last few years to increase the number of women in the maritime sector. He plans to take this important work forward as CEO of Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

“I am convinced that Wallenius Wilhelmsen can shape the future of shipping and logistics, both with regards to application of technology and development of green and sustainable solutions. My main job is to mobilize all the talented people at Wallenius Wilhelmsen, to ensure that we create the solutions for the challenges of tomorrow,” Kristoffersen said.