UTLC Launches Service from China to Europe

Russia's JSC United Transport and Logistics Company (UTLC) jointly with KTZ-Express launched a new transport product for the delivery of non-hazardous chemical goods in tank containers from China to Europe as part of the regular container service U West (Dostyk-Brest).

The first train, consisting of 82 twenty-foot tank containers, loaded with butylene glycol produced by XINJIANG MARKOR CHEMICAL INDUSTRY, departed from Korla Station (China).

The cargo transited through the territories of Kazakhstan, Russia and Belarus and further through Poland through the territories of the EU countries to the terminal at the station Duisburg (Germany). UTLC provided a service on a track of 1520 mm at the section Dostyk - Brest.

The consignee is DuPont International Operations Sarl, a company with more than 200 years of history, leading world-class scientific and technological developments, supplying to the global market innovative products and materials for use in such sectors as agriculture, food production, electronic industry and others. To date the regularity of shipments has been confirmed by the frequency of one train per month, followed by an increase in the frequency of shipments.

The segment of cargo transportation in tank containers is one of the youngest, but already quite well-off. Tank containers allow organizing the carriage of bulk, including food cargo, "door-to-door", without intermediate transshipment of cargo in ports and railway stations.

The lack of transshipment reduces the time and cost of transportation, significantly increases the safety of such transportation. In addition, the design of tank containers provides for the possibility of customs seals (TIR), which allows the transportation of goods that have passed customs clearance and sealed directly at the chemical manufacturing plant through several states without intermediate customs inspections.

According to current data, the volume of transportation of JSC United Transport and Logistics Company / JSC UTLC / on the basic services U-WEST (Dostyk / Altynkol-Brest) and U-EAST (Brest-Dostyk / Altynkol) in January-September 2017 amounted to 118.5 thousand TEU (equivalent of a twenty-foot container) which is 84% higher than the same indicator in 2016 when 64,4 thousand TEU were transported.

In September 2017, the volume of traffic on UTLC's services exceeded 16.4 thousand TEU - the next record figure since the beginning of the company's operations.

‘In September there were many important events in the company's activities. Together with our partners and clients we set a new record for the volume of transit traffic - almost 16.5 thousand TEU. This happened despite the difficulties associated with the temporary closure of a section of the Polish railway at the border with Brest. UTLC route through the Belarusian-Polish border "Kuznitsa-Bruzgi" was additionally developed. The first train in the Europe-China communication was sent through the Skandava-Zheleznodorozhniy border crossing of the Kaliningrad Railway. We expect together with our colleagues from neighboring countries to develop this transit route and make it one of the key routes in the development of Eurasian rail transport’, comments Alexey Grom, the president of JSC UTLC.