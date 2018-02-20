Morch Elected to J. Lauritzen BoD

Danish shipping company J. Lauritzen adds CEO of Norwegian Odfjell, Kristian V. Mørch, and CFO of the cleaning company ISS, Barbara Plucnar Jensen, into its board of directors.

"J. Lauritzen A/S in March 2018, Kristian V. Morch , CEO at Odfjell SE, Norway and Barbara Plucnar Jensen, CFO at ISS UK and Ireland will be elected as new members of the Board of Directors of J. Lauritzen," said a press release from the company.

In connection with the upcoming annual general meeting, Marianne Wiinholt, CFO & EVP at Ørsted will resign from the Board of Directors of J. Lauritzen.

Kristian V. Morch has been CEO at Odfjell since August 2015. Prior to that, Morch was Partner and Group CEO at Clipper Group from January 2011 until May 2015.

Previously, Morch worked for A. P. Moller Maersk from July 1987 until December 2010 and held various managerial positions within ship brokering, dry bulk as well as crude, product and gas tankers. Morch holds an MBA from IMD, Switzerland.

Barbara Plucnar Jensen has been CFO at ISS UK and Ireland since October 2016. Prior to that, she was Head of Group Treasury at ISS A/S from January 2009 until September 2016.

Previously, Plucnar Jensen held various managerial positions at Danske Bank. Plucnar Jensen holds an M.Sc. in economics from the University of Copenhagen.