Morch Elected to J. Lauritzen BoD

Morch Elected to J. Lauritzen BoDBy Aiswarya Lakshmi
Danish shipping company J. Lauritzen adds CEO of Norwegian Odfjell, Kristian V. Mørch, and CFO of the cleaning company ISS, Barbara Plucnar Jensen, into its board of directors.
